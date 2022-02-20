New Paltz High School fared best among local schools in the Section 9 Class A swimming and diving championships held at Valley Central High School on Saturday, February 19. New Paltz placed ninth out of 20 teams with 129 points, Kingston High 10th with 116 points and Onteora 20th with eight points. Monroe Woodbury came out on top with 288 points.

Brady Saunders was tops for the Huguenots, placing first in the 50-yard freestyle (22.18) and 100-yard freestyle (49.22). Also finishing in the top eight in the finals were Koby Wulfmeyer, who placed fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:04.88; and Campbell Heiz, who finished eighth in 1:06.43 in the same race.

Saunders, Wulfmeyer and Heiz were joined by Cole Mumford in the 200-yard (5th, 1:34.33) and 400-yard (7th, 3:34.50) freestyle relays.

For the Tigers, Andrew Sammons swam well in individual events, placing first in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:00.02) and sixth in the 200-yard individual medley (2:05.93).

Sammons joined Henry Shannon, Philip Lettre and Christopher Lekaj to take third place in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:45.22