The Kingston High School varsity boys’ basketball team closed out its regular season with a 70-62 home loss to Middletown on Friday, February 18, likely impacting their seeding in the Section 9, Class AA tournament.

The Tigers were up 41-26 midway through the third quarter when the wheels came off. Kingston, with just nine active players, managed just five baskets from then on.

Kingston was led by Ryan McCardle’s 19 points and five steals, with Kevin Andrade adding 14 points, Ke’montae Thawe 12 points and Derek Constance nine points.

The Tigers will find out their playoff seeding on Thursday, February 24, with the sectional tournament beginning one day later.

In a Mid-Hudson Athletic League matchup on Friday, February 18, the Saugerties High School varsity girls’ basketball team cruised to a 70-27 win over host New Paltz High School. Statistics were unavailable as of press time.

With the win, the Sawyers improved to 6-3 in league play, 11-7 overall. They’ll scrimmage at non-league opponent Kingston High School on Monday, February 21 before closing out the regular season hosting Marlboro in crossover action on Wednesday, February 23.

Unlike Saugerties, the Huguenots aren’t heading for the postseason. With Friday’s loss they fell to 1-10 against league opponents, 3-12 overall. They close out their 2021-22 campaign when they host non-league foe Washingtonville on Wednesday, February 23.