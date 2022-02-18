The activist group Rise Up Kingston will hold a counter-protest February 19 in front of the Village Green in response to the white supremacist gathering on February 11 and to similar rallies in Columbia County communities.

Rise Up Kingston is calling for “all white bodies and all others who feel safe to do so” to gather against white supremacy in front of the Green from 1-3 p.m.

“This event is by and for the people and we encourage all who want to denounce white supremacy to attend,” Rise Up said in post on Instagram.

Participants are asked to gather on the sidewalk because the Green itself is property of the Woodstock Reformed Church. Parking is available at the Rock City Road and Mountain View Avenue town lots.

Harana Market, 603 Wittenberg Road, has offered its store as a gathering place before, during and after the rally from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.