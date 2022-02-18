Jaylen Coliukos, 22, of Kingston, was sentenced by Judge Rounds in Ulster County Court on Tuesday to 6 years in prison for possessing a loaded firearm. He pleaded guilty last November to possessing a loaded firearm in October of 2020. He was arrested during Kingston Police Department’s and Ulster County law enforcement’s investigations into the prevalence of illegal possession of firearms.

At sentencing, the prosecutor cited in detail Coliukos’ long history with guns and violence. As a teenager, Coliukos was shot hospitalized in Kingston. After that experience, he was again shot in another county and the bullet remains in his body to date. In March of last year, he was present when another Kingston teenager’s life was cut short by a fatal gunshot to his head. Coliukos has also been involved in a lot of gun-related activities on social media. His activities and history included glorifying and promoting the illegal possession and use of firearms. His swagger and braggadocio in social media typified the arrogance and lawlessness which have the effect of encouraging other youths to participate in similar conduct, thereby perpetuating the dangers and instability in the lives of ordinary law-abiding citizens within the community. He recently became a father. His child and loved ones were in court to show their support for him. He does not want the danger of gun violence for them and says he will dedicate himself to getting his GED and becoming a better man for the community.

As he has done in other gun cases involving youths, Judge Rounds encouraged Coliukos to “use this experience and opportunity to serve the community and discourage other youths from going down the same path that brought him before the court.” Ulster County DA David Clegg expressed his hope that “this case sends a clear message that gun possession and violence is costly to the community and our youths. It makes everyone feel unsafe, and it robs the community of part of its future in the lives and wellbeing of our youths. It is important for our youths to understand and realize that one intentional or accidental act is all it takes, and many lives are changed forever, including their own. I hope this stark reality discourages further youth gun possession and violence.”