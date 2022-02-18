The Kingston High School (KHS) and Saugerties High School (SHS) bowling teams split their final match of the season at Patel’s Kingston Lanes on Thursday, February 17. The KHS boys beat SHS 5-2, while the SHS girls swept KHS 7-0.

The Kingston boys’ team was 5-0 in conference action in 2021-22 and 13-1 overall. The Kingston girls were 5-1 in conference and 14-1 overall.

Saugerties also had an excellent season in both lanes, with the girls a perfect 7-0 in conference, and 15-0 overall; the boys are 6-1 in conference play, and 11-4 overall.



The Saugerties High School boys’ varsity basketball team closed out its 2021-22 campaign with a 10th straight loss, a 53-45 defeat at non-league opponent Highland on Thursday, February 17.

The Sawyers closed out the season at 1-10 in league play, and 2-17 overall. Their last win came on Tuesday, January 11 when they beat visiting Highland 59-54.

With a postseason bid already secured, the Saugerties High School varsity girls’ basketball team dropped a close 58-53 game to a much larger Newburgh Free Academy school on Thursday, February 17.

The Sawyers head into Friday’s visit to New Paltz High School with a 5-3 league record and a 10-7 clip overall. They close out their regular season with a crossover visit from Marlboro on Wednesday, February 23.

The New Paltz High School boys’ varsity basketball team has lost three in a row and dropped out of playoff contention, but can still right the ship in time for a postseason bid.

The Huguenots fell 63-43 at Mid-Hudson Athletic League opponent FDR on Thursday, February 17. With the loss, New Paltz was just bubbling under the postseason with a 5-6 league record, and a 6-8 record overall.

The Huguenots have two must-win non-league games remaining in the regular season. On Friday, February 18 they travel to Washingtonville and on Tuesday, February 22 they close out the regular season with a visit from Spackenkill.

The New Paltz High School varsity girls’ basketball team lost 73-35 to visiting Mid-Hudson Athletic League opponent FDR on Thursday, February 18.

With the loss, the Huguenots dropped to 1-9 in conference play, and 3-11 overall. They look to close out the season on a high note beginning on Friday, February 18 when MHAL foe Saugerties comes to town. On Wednesday, February 23, New Paltz closes out their season with a visit from non-league opponent Washingtonville.