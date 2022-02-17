Village of Saugerties Treasurer Paula Kerbert reported at the Village Board meeting on February 7 that the Village has received “$34,000 and change” from the sale of property on which taxes were owed going back to 2013. The property was sold last year in a tax sale, and the purchasers paid the back taxes. The unpaid taxes now date only as far back as 2014, she said, leading several board members to exclaim, “we’re getting there.” There are only two accounts from 2014 that still owe taxes, Kerbert said. These will be paid up by the end of this fiscal year.

Kerbert credited the Village adoption of a negotiated time payment of taxes for the relatively high compliance with back taxes. “People really appreciate it,” said Trustee Vincent Buono. Board members praised Mayor William Murphy, who replied, “Once in a while I come up with a good idea.”

The board has discussed making the time payment option permanent, which was adopted originally as a measure to deal with people’s financial problems during the pandemic.

Kerbert said she is now working on the budget for the next fiscal year, and she has received estimates from some departments, but not all.

The next step will be for the budget to be submitted to Mayor Murphy. Department heads will then meet with the Village Board to discuss the budget and finalize the numbers. This should be completed by March 3. The tentative 2022-2023 budget must be given to Village Clerk Lisa Mayone by March 4.