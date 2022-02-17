The Kingston High School varsity girls’ basketball team snapped a five-game slide in decisive fashion with a 63-43 regular season-ending win at Valley Central on Wednesday, February 16.

Four Tigers scored in double-digits in the win, led by Kalia Hylton-Jones’ game-high 22. Asia LeBon (17 points), Tajsheonna Chavis (10 points) and Diamond Banks (10 points) also contributed.

Kingston played their best defense in the even quarters, allowing a combined nine points between them. The Vikings scored 17 points in the first and third quarters.

The Tigers will now begin prepping for the Section 9, Class AA playoffs. The sectional seeding meeting is scheduled for Thursday, February 24.

The Kingston High School varsity boys’ basketball team overcame the absence of two of their starters in a dominant 76-41 Senior Night win over visiting Valley Central on Tuesday, February 15.

In his regular season home finale, Ryan McCardle led all scorers with 27 points with fellow senior Cody Baker amassing 11 points. Elijah Abrams added nine points in the win.

Ke’montae Thawe’s injured knee kept him sidelined, along with Demario Smith who is still recovering from a dislocated shoulder.

The win broke a two-game losing streak. The Tigers had also dropped four of their last six heading into the Valley Central game.

Kingston closes out its regular season with a visit to Middletown on Friday, February 18. The Tigers beat the Middies 64-61 at KHS on Friday, January 21.

The Saugerties High School bowling team swept visiting Section 9 foe Marlboro at the Bowlers Club on Tuesday, February 15.

The boys won 7-0, with Carter Nelson’s 630 series (214-215-201) leading the way. Kore Ferrendino (206) also contributed.

On the girls side, the Sawyers won 8-0, with Kerian Hinchey (192-231-169 — 592) and Harper Ferraro (167-205-199 — 571) out in front.

The Onteora High School girls’ varsity basketball team lost 48-33 on the road against Spackenkill on Tuesday, February 15.

Paige Mattison (10 points) and Darrah Allison (8 points) led the Eagles in defeat. Spackenkill was led by Natalie Romasco (18 points) and Blythe McQuade (13 points)

The Onteora High School boys’ varsity basketball team was doubled up on the road at Rondout Valley, falling 88-44 on Monday, February 14.

Irwin Walden led the Eagles with 13 points, while Shayne Bresler added nine in the loss. The Ganders were led by Aaron Coston’s 26 points.

The New Paltz High School ski team continued its season-long hot streak, sweeping the team titles in the Section 9 Nordic skiing championships at Lapland Lake in Northville on Tuesday, February 15.

The Huguenot girls scored a combined 33 points, outpacing Rondout Valley (15 points), Wallkill (14 points) and Monticello (10 points). The New Paltz boys had a much closer victory, their 19 points just enough to beat Wallkill (17 points) and Monticello (16 points).

The Huguenots captured the top three spots in the girls’ 7.5km race, with Natalee Watts finishing in 31:16, Lily Zaborowski in 32:53, and Samantha Wong-Pan in 33:06. The trio will represent New Paltz in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association meet at the Gore Mountain Nordic Center in North Creek on Monday, February 28 and Tuesday, March 1. Joining them in the state meet will be teammate Eva Goldschein, who finished ninth at Lapland Lake with a time of 41:59. Student-athletes qualify for the state meet by a combination of scores from the regular season and section meet.

Also skiing well for the New Paltz girls in the sectional meet were Roxy DeNey-Bhagat (8th, 41:07), Charlotte Hjeltnes (12th, 49:24) and Rory Gerber (13th, 52:23).

On the boys side, New Paltz’ Beckett Evans placed second in the 19km race with a time of 35:31, just six seconds off the winning pace set by Evan Waterson of Monticello. Also skiing well for the Huguenot boys were Matei Jirka (5th, 37:29), Oliver Casey (7th, 38:36), Gage Gullickson (8th, 40:17), Sam Hollman (12th, 49:24), Henry Wheeler (13th, 49:31) and Harry Weinstein (56:30). Evans, Jirka, Casey and Gullickson will represent the New Paltz boys at the NYSPHSAA meet at Gore Mountain Nordic Center.