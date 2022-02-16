The Saugerties wastewater plant has a contractor supervising its operations. Trustee Donald Hackett reported at a regular Village Board meeting on Monday, November 7 that the village sewer plant will operate under interim superintendent Joe Myers from North Dome Operations in Catskill. He has been at the plant since February 1, Hackett said. “He’s knowledgeable. He’s getting to know the guys.” The interim operator would be paid $75 per hour for a 20-hour week. Mike Hopf, the water plant superintendent who has been holding down both the water and sewer plant management, will continue to deal with emergency situations. The Village would contract with Myers for one year, but either party could terminate it on 30-day notice. The board voted to hire Myers as a consultant.