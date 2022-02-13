Sunday’s daily report from Albany of the Covid situation contained one of the clearest indicators of the rapid decrease in the rate of infections in the Empire State. The incidence of positive cases in the state and the mid-Hudson region has been steadily declining from its daily high of over 20 percent down to three percent.

Assuming Ulster County was no worse off than the regional average, which local data confirms it has not been, the early-January daily infection peak involved an average of about 360 positives per day per hundred thousand of population.

The latest weekly total averages 40 new positives per day. The number of new positive Ulster County cases for each day of the week from February 6 through Saturday, February 12, according to the daily state Covid dashboard, was: 24, 27, 51, 61, 41, 44 and 30.

Hospitalizations from Covid appear also to have peaked in New York State, which is welcome news to the overworked healthcare system. Mortality rates, always a lagging indicator, will soon be dropping, too.