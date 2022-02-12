Gardiner Library and SexSavvy Hudson Valley presents “How to Talk to Your Kids about Sexuality” on Wednesdays, February 16 and 23 and March 2, from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Parents/caregivers of children ages zero to 12 can join sexuality teachers Elizabeth Greenblatt, MPH and Susanrachel “Birdie” Condon, LM, DM, FACNM, midwife and anatomy professor, for a three-part series on how to discuss sexuality with your children. The fee for individual workshops is $35 each, for the full series $95. Registration is required one week prior to each workshop or by Wednesday, February 9 if attending all three.

For more information about the workshops and to register through the online calendar, visit www.gardinerlibrary.org. The Library is located at 133 Farmers’ Turnpike.