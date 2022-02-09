New Paltz Town Board members agreed last Thursday, after more than two years, to designate the Ridge as a Critical Environmental Area (CEA). What this means is that Planning Board members will be specifically expected to consider the impacts of a project on the ecological features and qualities of the surrounding area. This is seen as a test of how CEAs impact review; the attorney for the Planning Board warned members of that body that it could add considerable time and expense. Five other CEAs were considered and shelved, largely due to the resistance posed by Planning Board members.