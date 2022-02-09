Residents who have expressed interest in becoming Town of New Paltz Police Commissioners will be interviewed during the February 17 Town Board meeting. The meeting is virtual, and the full proceedings will be posted on the “New Paltz public access” YouTube channel. Candidates are advised to be prepared to answer questions from council members, and that topics will include both qualifications and reasons for wanted to be part of this volunteer body. Commissioners assist in preparing police budgets, participate in the hiring and promotion process and have a very limited role in the discipline of officers, which is largely proscribed by clauses in the contract negotiated with union leaders.