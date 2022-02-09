New Paltz Town Board members completed interviews last week for the open Planning Board seat and selected Adrian Capulli to replace Amy Cohen. The choice was among Capulli, Cohen and Kitty Brown who — like Capulli — is an alternate member. The role of alternate is extremely limited; an alternate member does not participate at all unless a regular member is recused from working on a particular application. In that case, one of the alternate members takes over for that review only.

As the discussion took place in executive session, the reasons for the choice were not made public. Capulli, the owner of a construction business, has lived in New Paltz for a lifetime. Brown’s resume of local civic involvement stretches back even further. Cohen has been part of several lengthy reviews, including the Trans-Hudson project near the Thruway. Before Capulli’s appointment, only Lyle Nolan among current board members has any professional building experience.