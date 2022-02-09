The Bardavon will present Anaïs Mitchell and Bonny Light Horseman on February 20 at 7 p.m. at the Old Dutch Church, located at 272 Wall Street in Kingston.

Mitchell, the esteemed singer/songwriter whose Broadway smash Hadestown won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical of 2019, is joined on this one-of-a-kind tour by Bonny Light Horseman, a folk supergroup trio comprised of Mitchell, Eric D. Johnson (best-known for his project Fruit Bats and stints with the Shins) and Josh Kaufman (instrumentalist and producer known for his work with Hiss Golden Messenger, Bob Weir, the National). Bonny Light Horseman will perform selections from their two-time Grammy-nominated album of traditional folksongs with a contemporary twist, before Mitchell takes to the stage to share songs from her new album as well as from her back catalogue of audience favorites on this unique collaborative tour.

Tickets for all general admission seats cost $34, with Gold Circle seating in the first five rows at $48. The Bardavon and UPAC box offices are open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call the Bardavon at (845) 473-5288, UPAC at (845) 339-6088 or e-mail boxoffice@bardavon.org. To purchase tickets online 24 hours a day, go to www.ticketmaster.com.

All audiences at Bardavon and UPAC performances must be fully vaccinated and wear masks at all times. Ticketholders must show proof of vaccination and government-issued ID on show days.