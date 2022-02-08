Deputies and detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a 38 year old man from Brooklyn, NY.

On February 6, 2022, at approximately 5:23 PM, Deputies responded to the area of Sherman Road and Camp Road in the Town of Wawarsing for the report of a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) accident. When deputies arrived, they located an overturned UTV on a frozen lake. Deputies and members of Ellenville Rescue Squad and Ellenville Fire Department made their way onto the frozen lake. Cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was performed, however the male had succumbed to his injuries from the accident and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The decedent was identified as Wojciech Jastrzebski.

The preliminary investigation suggests Mr. Jastrzebski was operating the UTV on the lake with another male passenger when it overturned and landed on him. The other male suffered minor injuries as a result.

The investigation remains opens and pending.