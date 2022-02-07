Kingston High School girls’ basketball

The Kingston High School girls’ varsity basketball team’s road to the playoffs has been a bumpy one ever since they punched their ticket. The Tigers dropped a pair of road games last week by a combined score of 143-94.

Kingston traveled to Hyde Park on Monday, January 31, falling 76-63 to host FDR in a rematch of a game nearly two months earlier when the Tigers eked out a 50-48 comeback win.

No such comeback was on the cards for the Tigers this time around, despite a game third quarter effort to overcome a 35-27 halftime deficit. Foul trouble and a 37-point outing by the Presidents’ Nkiru Awake left Kingston in defeat.

The Tigers were led by Kalia Hylton-Jackson’s 21 points, with Asia LeBon (18 points), Diamond Banks (12 points) and Trista Lukaszewski (12 points) also contributing.

Kingston went from being disappointed to being dismantled two days later in a 67-31 drubbing at the hands of host Pine Bush. It was another season split, this time following a six-point Kingston win in late December.

The Tigers are 10-6 heading into their home game against Warwick on Tuesday, February 8.

Kingston High School boys’ basketball

The Kingston High School boys’ varsity basketball team split a pair of home games last week, dropping a close contest against Shenendehowa on Tuesday, February 1, and clobbering Pine Bush two days later.

The loss to the Plainsmen was the second close battle between the two teams in three weeks, the last a 75-74 overtime win for the Tigers. This time around, it was Shenendehowa’s Mason Courtney leading the charge, scoring 19 of his game-high 23 points in the crucial second half.

Kingston struggled early, hitting just 4-of-22 shots and trailing 20-12 at halftime. The Tigers clawed their way back into the game, tying it up at 35-35 midway through the fourth quarter, but they unable to keep pace with the visitors.

Ke’montae Thawe (10 points), Kevin Andrade (10 points) and Ryan McCardle (9 points) led Kingston in the loss.

The Tigers got quickly back on track with a dominant 68-43 win over visiting Pine Bush on Thursday, February 3.

Thawe led Kingston with a career-high 29 points to go with three steals, while McCardle (12 points, 4 steals) and Andrade (8 points, 4 assists, 3 steals) also contributed on both ends of the court.

The Tigers were up 18-9 after the opening quarter and 37-22 at the half.

With the win, Kingston improved to 12-4 overall. They opened their week with a home battle against Middletown on Monday, February 7 after Hudson Valley One went to press. They hit the road against Warwick on Wednesday, February 9, followed two days later by a visit from rival Newburgh Free Academy.

Kingston High School bowling

The Kingston High School bowling team swept Beacon in non-league action at Patel’s Kingston Lanes on Tuesday, February 1.

Kevin Thomas led the boys’ side with a 290 best and a 736 series, while Angelina Tati was tops for the girls with a 249 best and a 637 series.

With the win, the boys’ side improved to 10-1 overall, while the girls are a perfect 10-0.

There are three matches remaining in the regular season, all league battles, beginning with a visit from Marlboro on Tuesday, February 8.

Kingston High School/New Paltz High School gymnastics

Kingston and New Paltz high schools were on the outside looking in as Wallkill phenom Marlee McCullough swept all four events at home in a Section 9 gymnastics meet on Tuesday, December 1.

The Panthers amassed 136.70 points, with the Tigers (119.35) and Huguenots (55.30) trailing.

Alivia Gambino took second place in all four events for Kingston, while Claire Coiteux of New Paltz placed third in the vault, uneven bars, balance beam and all-around scoring.

Saugerties High School boys’ basketball

The Saugerties High School boys’ varsity basketball team was on both ends of a blowout last week, falling 67-37 at powerhouse Goshen on Monday, January 31, and dominating Coxsackie-Athens 69-21 at home the following day.

The Gladiators shared the wealth in their win over the Sawyers, with DJ Brown (17 points), Devnieo Innis-Leach (16 points) and Craig Connell (11 points) all contributing. Ethan Conrad’s 11 points was tops for Saugerties in the loss.

Conrad also led the Sawyers in the non-league victory over Coxsackie-Athens, scoring 22 points and grabbing 14 rebounds.

Saugerties High School wrestling

The Saugerties High School varsity wrestling team thoroughly dominated host Monticello High on Wednesday, February 2. The Sawyers finished with a 60.0-18.0 win.

Winners for Saugerties included Savannah Tittelbeck (102 pounds, fall, 0:48), Gavin Ingrassia (110 pounds, forfeit), Zachary Burns (118 pounds, forfeit), Isaiah Hockx (126 pounds, forfeit), Vance Dyke (138 pounds, fall, 2:14), Zakary Jurkowski (145 pounds, fall, 0:50), Christian Hockx (152 pounds, fall, 1:00), James Burns (160 pounds, forfeit), James Bucci (189 pounds, forfeit) and Jonathan Lent (215 pounds, fall, 0:11).

The win was the Sawyers’ final tune up before the Section 9 tournament scheduled at Monroe-Woodbury High School on Friday, February 11, and Saturday, February 12.

New Paltz High School Nordic skiing

The New Paltz High School Nordic ski team once again swept their way through the competition at Minnewaska State Park in Kerhonkson, this time in a 5-kiloneter race.

The New Paltz girls’ side finished with 41 points, compared to 20 for Wallkill, 17 for Rondout Valley, and seven for Monticello. The Huguenot boys closed with 39 points, ahead of Wallkill’s 19 points and Monticello’s 14.

Natalee Watts (1st, 23:08), Samantha Wong-Pan (2nd, 25:07), Lily Zaborowski (3rd, 25:29), Roxy DeNey-Bhagat (8th, 28:50), Charlotte Hjeltnes (9th, 29:15) and Rory Gerber (10th, 30:38) all finished in the top ten for the New Paltz girls.

On the boys side, Matei Jirka (1st, 20:58), Beckett Evans (2nd, 21:02), Oliver Casey (4th, 21:22), Gae Guillickson (6th, 22:36) and Henry Wheeler (7th, 24:45) all finished in the top ten for the Huguenots.

New Paltz returns to Minnewaska State Park twice in the coming week, on Tuesday, February 8 and Thursday, February 10.

New Paltz fall scholar-athlete teams score excellence

Varsity athletes from the New Paltz Central School District (NPCSD) inspire on both the playing field and in the classroom. The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) recently announced its Fall Scholar-Athletes and Scholar Team designations from 625 participating schools across the state, with an impressive presence of NPCSD athletes.

NYSPHSAA is in its 30th year of designating scholar-athletes. To qualify for the individual scholar-athlete award, students must earn a GPA of 90 percent or higher. For a team to receive the scholar-team award, 75 percent of the team’s roster must have a total average of 90 or above.

Health, Physical Education and Athletics Director Gregory Warren said the student-athletes earned their recognition. “We are very proud of the consistent and high-achieving academic performance of our student-athletes, especially during these times which demand extra resilience and perseverance from us all,” he said. “Our student-athletes continued to perform with distinction and quality in the classroom and on the field of competition.”

Fall 2021-2022 scholar-athlete team averages: Varsity boys’ cross country, 95.11; varsity girls’ cross country, 95.55; varsity boys’ golf, 90.92; varsity boys’ soccer, 94.0; varsity girls’ soccer, 96.77; varsity girls’ swimming and diving, 95.95; varsity girls’ tennis, 92.66; varsity volleyball, 93.37; overall team averages, 93.51.

Fall 2021-2022 scholar-athlete individuals (MHAL): Varsity boys’ cross country — Beckett Evans, Mason Eyler, Maxwell Hawkins, Campbell Heiz, Kian Walsh, Harry Weinstein; varsity football — Justin Coiteux, Peter Dillehay, Jeffrey Liu, Pierce Lutz, Cole Mumford, Aidan Reynolds, Brady Saunders, Miles Soper; varsity boys’ golf — Stephen Carr, John Goodermote, Loyal Goodermote; varsity girls’ cross country — Shelby DeJong, Roxanne DeNey-Bhagat, Maeve Eisenhandler, Hannah Ettinger, Alexa Friedman, Aurora Gerber, Eva Goldschein, Claire Holt, Veda Keon, Jaimee Kuphal, Nina Rogers, Katherine Saenz Gomez, Ella Urrico, Alicia Veranes Suarez; varsity boys’ soccer — Michael Ayala, Clive Cunniff, Landon Fracasse, Finn Gibson, Samuel Lawrence, Dylan McQuade-Dolan, Maxwell Miller, Quinn Oremus, Jiho Son, Jacob Tamarchenko, Marcus Tierney, Kyle Weinman; varsity girls’ soccer — Riley Burdick, Sofia Carucci, Ava Grae Cronin, Nyah Cunniff, Peyton Curley, Kelly Hansen, Lora Johnson, Vivian Kay, Melanie Kniffen, Kendall Lucchesi, Addison MacDonald, Kalle Masseo, Soleil Miller, Fiona O’Hara, Siri Walsh, Natalee Watts; varsity girls’ swimming and diving — Bebe Cosgrove, Giuliana DiBenedetto, Charlee Domitrovits, Taishan Fontes-Janusz, Fallon Geisler, Tessa LaPolt, Josephine Laurie, Rebecca Lucchesi, Eleanora Murphy, Sophie Nist, Katelyn Otis, Julia Pankowska, Alyssa Puleo, Alaura Sheeley, Kate Suchowiecki; varsity girls’ tennis — Lindsey Clinton, Flavia Drazek, Charlotte Hjeltnes, Laura Hovey, Ana Kirsch, Margaret Lynn, Sophia Schor, Samantha Wong-Pan, Lily Zaborowski; varsity volleyball — Alexandra Frenza, Natalya Knoth, Gabriella Lutz, Daphne Paul-LaRonca, Georgia Schultz, Lily Sturgis.

Saugerties Nightmares win women’s ice hockey championship in shoot-out

The women’s ice hockey team, the Saugerties Nightmares, sealed their championship game on Sunday January 30 at Pucks for Paws Tournament with a shoot-out against the Frozen Assets of Troy. Cheryl Kranik of Pleasant Valley got the winning shot, after the regular play ended in a 1-1 tie. The tie remained after five minutes of sudden death overtime. Kranik was the fourth Nightmare to go against the Frozen Assets goalie.

Pucks for Paws Tournament, a fund-raiser for dogs, is organized by the Albany Angels and held at Clifton Park.

Goaltender Mara Kervorkian of Germantown was most valuable player with three shut outs in the three competitions leading up to the championship match.

The Nightmares bested the Frozen Assets of Troy 2-0 in game 1, with Tina Dierna of Kingston and Jodi Bodie of Saugerties scoring. Kranik and Marge Montalbano of Saugerties scored in game 2 against the West Mass Stars from East Springfield MA. Kranik was the lone scorer in game 3 against the Albany Angels.

The Nightmares are a recreational hockey team of women drawing from 45-miles radius to play at the Saugerties Kiwanis Ice Arena and coached by Ed Montalbano. They are hosting a May Melt Tournament on May 14-15, a fund-raiser for Saugerties Fillies girls’ hockey and Boys & Girls Club.