List of Ulster County Warming Centers/Shelters online:

https://ulstercountyny.gov/emergency-services/warming-centers

Warming Centers

· 2nda Iglesias La Mission Church, 80 Elmendorf St, Kingston

· Rosendale Community Center, 1055 NY 32 in Rosendale

· East Kingston FD, 868 Main Street, Kingston

Shelters

· Saugerties Senior Center – 210 Market Street, Saugerties.

· Andy Murphy Midtown Center – 467 Broadway, Kingston

· 2nda Iglesias La Mission Church, 80 Elmendorf St, Kingston

· SUNY New Paltz, Elting Gym – 1 Hawk Drive, New Paltz

· Woodstock Community Center – 56 Rock City Road, Woodstock

· Olive Bridge Fire Station – 9 Mill Rd, Olive Bridge

· Shokan Fire Station – 3064 Route 28, Shokan

· West Shokan Fire Station – 53 Watson Hollow Rd, West Shokan

· Samsonville Fire Station – 1578 County Rt 2, Samsonville

· Boiceville Fire Station – 4067 Route 28, Boiceville

Warming Center Transportation: UCAT 845-340-3333 (Available to pick up anyone today.)

Dry Ice Distribution today: See updates online: https://www.cenhud.com/en/outages

Central Hudson will be distributing dry ice & bottled water today at the following locations, beginning at 11am while supplies last.

Town of Ulster, Hudson Valley Mall former Best Buy store. 1300 Ulster Ave.

Town of Rosendale, Rosendale Rec Center. 1055 Route 32

Town of Woodstock, Woodstock Community Center. 56 Rock City Rd.

Dry Ice Safe Handling Tips:https://www.health.ny.gov/publications/7081/

For information regarding rides to warming centers and dry ice distribution please call 845-443-8888. Calls to 911 should be limited to emergency situations only.

Reporting Outages:Central Hudson automated reporting systems

Main number: 845-452-2700

Central Hudson: https://www.cenhud.com/en/outages/report-outage-or-check-status

Stay Safe During and After a Winter Storm tips: https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/winter/duringstorm/indoorsafety.html

Generator Safety Tips:

https://www.energy.gov/ceser/activities/energy-security/emergency-preparedness/using-portableemergency-generators-safely

https://www.dhses.ny.gov/generator-safety