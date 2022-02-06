Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corp. crews worked into the night to restore power to more than 60 percent of customers who experienced service interruptions due to Winter Storm Landon To date, power has been restored to nearly 40,000 homes and businesses since Friday morning, primarily in hard-hit Ulster County. As of 8:30 a.m. Sunday, approximately 25,200 customers are without power in Ulster County and 43 customers in Sullivan County.

“Central Hudson will have nearly 900 line and tree professionals working to address approximately 770 outage locations on Sunday. This constitutes the largest number of mutual aid line workers Central Hudson has acquired in our history,” said Ryan Hawthorne, Vice President of Electric Engineering and Operations. “Conditions for Sunday are cold, but favorable and I believe we’ll make significant progress in restoring service today and into the night.”

Field crews have so far reported 58 broken poles and more than 2,000 cases of downed lines. Central Hudson has deployed wire guards to warn motorists and pedestrians to stay clear of these areas. In addition, representatives are making door-to-door visits with customers dependent on electrically operated life support equipment to ensure their well-being.

Advertisement

Central Hudson expects power to be restored to 95 percent of impacted customers in Ulster County by noon on Monday, February 7, while the majority will see power restored sooner. More refined estimated restoration times will be posted as available.

Dry ice and bottled water distribution will resume today at 11 a.m. at the following locations:

Hudson Valley Mall, former Best Buy parking lot

Rosendale Recreation Center, 1055 Route 32, Rosendale

Woodstock Community Center, 56 Rock City Road, Woodstock

Alternatively, in the winter perishable foods can be preserved by being placed in coolers, and the cooler placed outdoors in a protected and secure location.

Residents are advised to be aware of the large number of utility crews working along roadways and to use caution when approaching work zones. As ice remains on trees, be aware of the continued potential for falling branches. Also, cold temperatures can pose a risk to plumbing and residents may wish to consider opening faucets and allowing them to drip.

Ulster County has announced warming centers for those in need at the following locations: Andy Murphy Center, 467 Broadway, Kingston; 2nda Iglesia La Mision Church, 80 Elmendorf Street, Kingston; Best Buy, 1300 Ulster Avenue, Town of Ulster; SUNY New Paltz Elting Gymnasium, 1 Hawk Drive, New Paltz; Frank D. Greco Memorial Senior Citizen Recreation Center, 207 Market Street, Saugerties, NY 12477