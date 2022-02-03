Greenspace Realty plans to create six lots on Harrison Court in Glasco. The plan includes extending Harrison Court, make some lot-line changes and extend the existing cul de sac about 400 feet to use land that had been part of Greenspace Realty’s Glasco Pond subdivision and subdivide it into six new lots, engineer Bruce Utter explained to the Town of Saugerties Planning Board at its regular meeting on Tuesday, January 18.

Though there are wetlands on the property, “the applicant has shown the lots are buildable with regard to well and septic systems,” said Planning Board consultant Max Stach. While Stach questioned the width of two of the lots, Utter said all the lots would be at least 80-feet wide, the minimum allowed. Utter said he would provide a copy of the approval of the original subdivision to show that there were no provisions limiting further subdivision of the property.

The plans will have to show such details as sewer mains, culverts and storm drains, Stach said. Utter said the culverts have been mapped, and he showed a plan that shows the existing sewer, which will be extended. He will also show an additional 400 feet of water main. “That will be added to the next set of submissions to the plans,” he said.

One potential snag is a provision that there be no more than 20 lots on a dead-end road, Stach said. This can be interpreted in various ways and the Planning Board does have the authority to waive it. The purpose is primarily safety; “a single fallen tree could cut off access,” Stach said. “Harrison Court is about 800 feet, so it is well below the 1200 feet we generally limit it to.”

Finally, Stach said the applicant should consider whether he is considering future extension of the subdivision, which would affect the design of the road, utilities and so on.

At this point the applicant has a more complete map to present, which includes utilities and other details that will be needed, Utter said. A full environmental assessment form will also have to be developed and submitted, Stach said. A preliminary environmental was completed, but not the full EAF, Utter said.

The planners agreed to schedule a public hearing on the project at its next meeting on February 15.