The Gardiner Library presents a Book and Art Series for children ages 4 to 6 years with Carolyn. On Saturday, February 5 at 11 a.m., step inside the picture book Love by Eric Carle and The Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats and try some of the collaging techniques used by these favorite authors. On Saturday, March 5, step inside the picture books Perfect Snow by Barbara Reid and Over in the Ocean in a Coral Reef by Marianne Berkes and make illustrations using clay.

Registration is required online by January 31 and February 28 at www.gardinerlibrary.org. The Library is located at 133 Farmers’ Turnpike.