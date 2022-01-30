Saugerties man arrested after vandalizing apartment he was evicted from

A Saugerties man was arrested on criminal mischief and trespass charges after he vandalized an apartment he had been evicted from just hours earlier.

Saugerties Police said they arrested Stephen J. Skipp and charged him with criminal mischief and trespass, both misdemeanors, after they responded to reports of a break-in at the Carriage House Apartments at 142 Burt Street at 1:19 p.m. Thursday.

Police said they found broken glass outside the unit and a witness told them they saw Skipp damage the glass.

Authorities said after being evicted Skipp had forced entry back into the apartment and began destroying items inside including several glass shelves and pieces of wooden shelving in the kitchen.

Police took Skipp into custody at the scene and he was processed at police headquarters and was later released with an appearance ticket for Saugerties Village Court.