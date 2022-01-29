Nina Postupack receives 2022 Martha Washington Woman of History Award

Ulster County Clerk Nina Postupack has been named the 2022 Martha Washington Woman of History. This award is given annually by Washington’s Headquarters State Historic Site to a woman who has made a contribution to the history of the Hudson Valley through education, promotion or preservation. The honor was inspired by Martha Washington, an outstanding woman in history who resided in the Hudson Valley with her husband, General George Washington, during the last days of the Revolutionary War.

Postupack is the first female to hold the position of Ulster County Clerk. A historian and educator, she was Co-Chair of the Ulster County Quadricentennial Committee, a member of the Hudson River Maritime Museum and co-host of the weekly radio show Terrific Tuesdays on Kingston Community Radio.

The 2022 Martha Washington Woman of History Award will be presented at an event entitled, “The General’s Lady,” held in March.