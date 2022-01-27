Onteora seeks Pre-K providers

The Onteora Central School District is seeking applications from local preschools interested in accommodating the District’s Universal Pre-Kindergarten Program for the 2022/2023 school year. Preschools can request an application by calling Amanda Allison, Pupil Personnel Services director, at (845) 657-3320. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 1.

If you live in the Onteora Central School District and have a child turning four by December 1, 2022, you’re invited to apply online for the District’s Universal Pre-Kindergarten (UPK) program for the 2022/2023 school year.

To register online, parents or guardians should go to the District website or click on the following link: https://bit.ly/OnteoraPreK. UPK online registration forms must be completed by May 6. (Enrollment will not be verified until after that date.)

Once a child is registered, their name will be added to a list from which the UPK students will be chosen. Onteora’s full-day Universal Pre-K enrollment is based on need. Students who receive Special Education supports, those eligible for free/reduced lunch and/or those who are English Language Learners will be enrolled first. All other children will be chosen randomly by lottery for the District’s full-day or half-day programs.