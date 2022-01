Usually abundant and at times what some would decry as a nuisance, the regional white-tailed deer population has seen a dramatic decrease in the past year, in large part due to an outbreak of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) in both 2020 and 2021 . . .

➜ Subscribe to keep reading.

Unlimited access, starting at $3.33/mo.

See subscription options >

Already a subscriber?