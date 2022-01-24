Saugerties woman arrested twice within hours by Town police

A Village of Saugerties woman was arrested by Saugerties Town police early Monday morning, January 24 according to Police Chief Joseph Sinagra.

Police arrested Christine Diliberto 43, at 4:45 a.m. Monday and charged her with a misdemeanor criminal contempt charge and three counts of harassment in violation in connection with a domestic dispute at 55 East Bridge Street. Authorities said this incident came less than 12 hours after she was served a stay-away order of protection on behalf of her boyfriend.

Police previously arrested Diliberto on Sunday at 7:53 p.m.

Police said that evening they responded to a 911 call, also at 55 East Bridge Street, for a welfare check and upon arrival, they were confronted by Diliberto who was highly intoxicated. Authorities said as they tried to interview Diliberto she started to flip over the furniture in the apartment and made multiple threats to kill her boyfriend, who has an order of protection against her.

Advertisement

Police said when they went to take Diliberto into custody she resisted officers, kicking one of the officers. Authorities said they were able to bring her into custody, but during her arraignment in Saugerties own Court, she remained intoxicated and became belligerent, and the judge ordered her to be taken to HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus for treatment. Police said she was evaluated and later released.

Diliberto was charged with criminal contempt, a misdemeanor, and two counts of harassment, both violations, in connection with her first arrest. A fresh stay-away order of protection was also issued by Saugerties Town Court.

After her second arrest, Diliberto was arraigned in front of Ulster County Judge Bryan Rounds and was sent to the Ulster County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.