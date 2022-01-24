Kindergarten registration for Duzine Elementary School in New Paltz will be held Monday, January 24 through Friday, February 18 and will be completed via e-mail for children who will enter kindergarten in September 2022. The registration forms and e-mail information are available on the District website at www.newpaltz.k12.ny.us under Central Registration. Contact Jennifer or Jocelyn at (845) 256-4350 with any questions.

During your kindergarten registration time, you will be asked to select a time for your child to be screened during the period of April 19 through April 29, 2022.