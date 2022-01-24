5th Sunday free Fresh Food Program in New Paltz

The free Fresh Food program — a collaboration of Redeemer Lutheran Church, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, the New Paltz United Methodist Church, the Reformed Church of New Paltz and the SUNY New Paltz Student Christian Center — will shift its 5th Sunday location from the Reformed Church on Huguenot Street to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church at 163 Main Street starting Sunday, January 30. Free Fresh Food is a program developed to get surplus fresh produce to anyone in need and is available from 1 to 3 p.m. each Sunday. Open to all, first come, first served. Masks and social distancing required. Bring your own bags if possible.

The monthly rotation is:

1st Sunday, Reformed Church of New Paltz, 92 Huguenot Street (845) 255-6340

2nd Sunday, Redeemer Lutheran Church, 90 Route 32 South (845) 255-0051

Advertisement

3rd Sunday, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 163 Main Street (845) 255-5098

4th Sunday, United Methodist Church, 1 Grove Street (845) 255-5210

5th Sunday, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church