Saugerties man faces felony assault charge in domestic dispute

A Saugerties man faces felony assault charges after he allegedly threw a large ceramic bowl at a victim in a domestic dispute causing them to suffer a head injury.

Saugerties Police said they arrested Alex D. Kellner, 63, of Houtman Road and charged him with felony assault and criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, on Saturday.

Police said they responded to Houtman Road at 5:25 p.m. for reports of a male-female domestic dispute and they discovered that Kellner took a large ceramic bowl at the victim’s head causing it to shatter, injuring the victim’s head.

Kellner was arraigned in Saugerties Town Court and was released on his own recognizance upon the issuance of an order of protection on behalf of the victim.