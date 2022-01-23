Family of Woodstock’s Topic of Cancer sets meeting dates

The January meeting of Topic of Cancer, Family of Woodstock’s support group for cancer survivors, patients and caretakers, is offering a special presentation by Bob Hausman, a psychologist, the director of Woodstock Therapy Center and past president of the Hudson Valley Guild of Mental Health Professionals, on Wednesday, January 26 at 7 p.m. at the Woodstock Reformed Church on the Village Green. He will speak and lead a discussion titled “Navigating Family and Personal Relations for Cancer Survivors.”

All members of the community are invited. The presentation should be of particular interest to spouses and caretakers of cancer survivors and patients. Topic of Cancer participants wear masks and practice social distancing.

Topic of Cancer has set the dates for monthly meetings through June. The group will meet January 26, February 23, March 23, April 27, May 25 and June 22. All meetings take place the fourth Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Woodstock Reformed Church.

Topic Of Cancer helps people transitioning to a new way of life, assists with problems at home, work or school, role and relationship changes, financial concerns and, in the words of Family of Woodstock, just about “any problem under the sun.” The group is coordinated by Jane Young, RN, NP and Eric Glass, both survivors. For additional information, call (914) 466-2917 or (845) 750-1253.