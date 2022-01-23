Dong Kyu Kim: Everything Must Go opens 1/27 at Marist College

The Marist College Fashion Gallery will present a solo exhibition by Dong Kyu Kim titled “Everything Must Go” from January 27 through February 27. An opening reception will take place on Thursday, January 27 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Kyu Kim is a Los Angeles-based artist and fashion designer. His work in “Everything Must Go” is an exploration of the influence of fashion on our culture. His work in the exhibition is derived from items purchased weekly over the course of 17 months (from February 2018 to June 2019) from the Supreme boutique in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood. The series contains garments and other hand-sewn works created with receipts, promotional stickers, clothing, vinyl shopping bags and artifacts of the shopping experience.

The Marist College Steel Plant is located at 11 Beck Place in Poughkeepsie. For additional information, contact Sonia Roy at sonia.roy@marist.edu or Dong Kyu Kim at dongkyukim.thesewingman@gmail.com.