County Executive Pat Ryan recognizes first Vax-to-School scholarship winner 

The first lottery drawing for the Ulster County Vax to School scholarship was held last week. Kingston High School sophomore Amani Green won a two-year scholarship to SUNY Ulster. Green was entered into the lottery when she was vaccinated against COVID-19 during the County’s Vax to School program last fall. Green, an Honor Roll student, hopes to study nursing and become the first in her family to graduate from college.

“I want to congratulate Amani and I admire her bravery and leadership in getting vaccinated,” Kingston City School District Superintendent Dr. Paul Padalino said. “Now, thanks to Ulster County and SUNY Ulster, she will have the opportunity to go on to higher education without the worry of student debt.”

“I chose to get vaccinated to keep myself and others safe,” Green said. “I really appreciate this opportunity. I push myself and go to school every day because I know my dreams are going to come true. I am going to be the first in my family to graduate and I plan to become a nurse.”

Last fall, County Executive Ryan announced a partnership between the Ulster County Department of Health, the New York State Department of Health, the SUNY Ulster Foundation and all nine Ulster County public school districts. Part of the statewide Vax to School initiative, vaccination PODs were conducted by the Ulster County Department of Health in each of Ulster County’s nine school district high schools on select weekends during October and November 2021 in an effort to increase vaccination rates among the 12-17-year-old age group. Currently, 75.4% of individuals between the ages of 12-17 have received at least one vaccine dose.

This week, County Executive Pat Ryan announced that a second round of the Vax to School program is launching for Ulster County residents next week. The Ulster County Department of Health will be administering pediatric COVID vaccines to 5-11-year-olds, as well as the vaccine series and boosters to ages 12+ at elementary and high schools around Ulster County.

The Vax to School POD Schedule for pediatric and 12+ vaccines and boosters is as follows:

January 27, 3:30-6 p.m., Rondout Valley High School, 122 Kyserike Road, Accord; January 31, 4-6 p.m., Grant D. Morse Elementary, 70 Harry Wells Road, Saugerties; February 1, 3:30-6 p.m., Phoenicia Elementary School, 11 School Lane, Phoenicia; February 3, 3:30-6 p.m., Marlboro High School, 50 Cross Road, Marlboro; February 7, 4-6 p.m., Mount Marion Elementary, 744 Glasco Turnpike, Saugerties. Vaccination appointments are available at VaccinateUlster.com.