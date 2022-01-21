Gardiner Ink! YA Creative Writing/Visual Art Meet-Up

The Gardiner Library presents the Gardiner Ink! Young Adult Creative Writing and Visual Art Meet-Up. The group meets the fourth Sunday of each month at 2 p.m. through April 24. Come showcase your creative writing and artwork in the Gardiner Library’s yearly publication. Prompts, and share tips, writing and art during monthly meetings.

Help is wanted for the new Gardiner Ink! art department. Artists will have the opportunity to design work that enhances the literature as well as create independent pieces. Come be part of the design and editing process. Currently accepting submissions of original poetry, fiction and art. Original works of visual art can include paintings, drawings and photography. Register online at www.gardinerlibrary.org.

The Library is located at 133 Farmers’ Turnpike. For additional information, call (845) 255-1255 or visit www.gardinerlibrary.org.