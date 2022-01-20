Cosmetology program to rerun in February at Ulster BOCES

Have you always had a flair for style? How about turning that passion into a profession by enrolling in the Ulster BOCES Adult Career Education Center’s Cosmetology program this winter? The next session of the program begins on February 22.

Cosmetology is the broadest and most encompassing of the beauty disciplines, covering hair, nails, makeup, skin care and waxing, all in one program. In the Ulster BOCES Cosmetology course, students are provided with instruction in a professional lab setting, where they learn and practice techniques expected of a professional cosmetologist. Under the guidance of experienced instructors, they enjoy hands-on practice on mannequins and fellow classmates, and participate in weekly public clinical sessions. The 1,000-hour program prepares stylists for State licensing, and offers them the opportunity to learn the essential skills necessary to be successful in today’s fast-paced modern salon setting.

Call the Adult Career Education Department at (845) 331-5050 to schedule an admissions interview.