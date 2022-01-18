This week in local sports (1/19/22)

Kingston High School/New Paltz High School swimming

The Kingston High School boys’ swim team split a pair of meets last week, opening with a 92-75 win over visiting New Paltz High on Wednesday, January 12.

Andrew Sammons placed first in the 200 individual medley (2:11.61) and the 100 breaststroke (1:04.88) to lead the Tigers, with Phillip Lettre (100 butterfly, 1:05.62), Christopher Lekaj (100 backstroke, 1:02.85) and Henry Shannon (500 freestyle, 5:28.97) also winning in individual events.

Brady Saunders led the Huguenots with a pair of individual wins, taking first in the 50 (23.51) and 100 (52.16) freestyles. Campbell Heiz also won for New Paltz, placing first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:01.68.

Kingston won both the 200 medley relay (1:53.86) and 400 freestyle relay (no reported time), while New Paltz took the 200 freestyle relay (1:42.44).

The Tigers traveled to battle powerhouse Cornwall High on Friday, January 14, falling 86-68. Kingston picked up a pair of individual wins, with Sammons taking the 100 butterfly (1:00.28) and Lekaj the 100 breaststroke (1:12.13). Sammons and Lekaj opened and anchored the Tigers’ winning 400 freestyle relay (3:52.14) team respectively.

The Tigers are currently 3-6 on the season, while the Huguenots are 2-5.

Kingston High School boys’ basketball

The Kingston High School varsity boys’ basketball team found itself on both ends of a blowout last week, starting with a lopsided 80-46 loss at rival Newburgh Free Academy on Wednesday, January 12.

The Goldbacks led 23-7 in the first quarter, buoyed by Jah’Likia King’s 15 points in the period; King would go on to score a game-high 25 while accumulating six assists and six rebounds in Newburgh’s win, with Deondre Johnson adding 18 points and 12 rebounds.

The Tigers, led by Ke’montae Thawe (12 points) and Elijah Abrams (11 points) trailed 38-15 at the half and 64-30 heading into the final frame.

Kingston righted the ship three days later, sinking a dozen 3-point shots as they beat visiting non-league opponent White Plains 78-64 at Kate Walton Field House.

Ryan McCardle led the Tigers with 23 points and eight rebounds, while Thawe (16 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists), Cam Potter (9 points), Demario Smith (8 points, 4 assists), Kevin Andrade (7 points, 4 assists) and Steven Edwards (7 points) also contributed.

With the win over White Plains, Kingston improved to 7-2 on the season. Next up is a visit to Orange County Interscholastic Athletic Association foe Monroe-Woodbury on Wednesday, January 19.

Kingston High School/Saugerties High School bowling

The Kingston High and Saugerties High bowling teams split a pair of battles on Tuesday, January 11, with the SHS boys winning 7-0, and the KHS girls coming out on top in a 5-2 result. It was the first loss on the season for the Sawyer girls. The contest took place at the Saugerties Bowlers Club.

Angelina Tati (197-257-179 — 633) and Averyanna Thomas (243-177-199 — 619) led the Tiger girls in their win, while Kevin Thomas enjoyed a 582 series, including a a 233 game to lead the Kingston boys.

For the Saugerties boys, Aero Ferrendino (622), Edward Coddington (568), Carter Nelson (553), Kore Ferrendino (541) and Gavin McPeek (456) all contributed to their win, while Lacey Schatzel (229-167-224 — 620) was tops for the girls.

Saugerties High School boys’ basketball

A Well-balanced attack propelled the Saugerties High School boys’ varsity basketball team to a 59-54 victory over Mid-Hudson Athletic League visitor Highland on Tuesday, January 11.

Nico Bocchimazzo led the Sawyers with 19 points, while Ethan Conrad (17 points, 13 rebounds) and Aiden Schoonmaker (15 points) also pitched in.

Highland was led by Aden Wiser, who scored nearly half of his team’s points with 25.

Next up for the Sawyers is a visit to non-league James I. O’Neil on Tuesday, January 18.

Onteora High School boys’ basketball

Despite a balanced effort, the Onteora High School boys’ varsity basketball team fell 58-38 to visiting non-league opponent Spackenkill on Tuesday, January 11.

The Eagles were led by Shayne Bresler (14 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals), with Jacob Storey (7 points), Andrew Zygmunt (6 points, 6 blocks) and Brendan Thompson (6 points) contributing.

But it was not enough for Onteora to overcome the Spartan trio of Antonio Lopez (16 points, 5 assists), Nasir Snell (12 points) and Owen Murphy (12 points).

The Eagels host non-league opponent Rondout Valley on Tuesday, January 18.

New Paltz High School girls’ basketball

Despite a sterling effort by Jena Russo, the New Paltz High School girls’ varsity basketball team suffered a 68-37 defeat at Mid-Hudson Athletic League powerhouse Red Hook on Tuesday, January 11.

Russo scored a game-high 22 points, including five from beyond the 3-point arc, while Lily Sturges added nine for the Huguenots.

But the host Raiders had four players in double digits, led by McKenzie Simmons’ 17. Morgan Tompkins (15 points), Katie Boyd (13 points) and Emilie Kent (12 points) also contributed.

The Huguenots will look to rebound with a visit to non-league opponent Spackenkill on Tuesday, January 18.

Saugerties High School girls’ basketball

The Saugerties High School girls’ varsity basketball team dropped a 57-40 result against visiting Mid-Hudson Athletic League opponent Red Hook on Friday, January 14.

Molly Boek led the Sawyers with 15 points, with Faith Van Roy adding 11 and Sage Fanelli 10.

But it was not enough to overcome the Raiders, led by Morgan Tompkins (23 points), Emilie Kent (13 points) and McKenzie Simmons (11 points).

The Sawyers will look to get back on track when they host non-league visitor Millbrook on Tuesday, January 18.

Saugerties High School wrestling

The Saugerties High School varsity wrestling team lost a Section 9 dual meet 35.0-25.0 at Wallkill on Tuesday, January 11.

The Sawyers picked up five wins against Wallkill, including Isaiah Hockx (126, 5-2 decision), Vance Dyke (138, 15-3 major decision), Sean Sasso (189, fall, 3:05), Jonathan Lent (215, fall, 1:24) and Zane Grant (285, forfeit).

Saugerties is back in action on Wednesday, January 19, when they host league opponent Goshen High.