Saugerties Pro Musica presents solo piano concert January 23

Saugerties Pro Musica will present leading Russian pianist Liana Paniyeva on January 23 at 3 p.m. at the Saugerties United Methodist Church, located at 67 Washington Avenue in Saugerties. Paniyeva will perform Schumann’s Sonata No. 1, selected preludes from Rachmaninoff’s Op. 23 and some Chopin.

The concert is planned in front of a live audience with free admission. Masks, social distancing and proof of vaccination are required for all attending. A video of the concert will air the following week on Lighthouse TV23 and Saugerties Pro Musica’s YouTube Channel.

For additional information, visit www.saugertiespromusica.org. The group’s next concert is a brass quintet on February 20 at 3 p.m.