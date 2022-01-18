Saugerties man collects additional charges inside Ulster County Jail

Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office report the arrest of Raymond Morris, 27, of Saugerties, NY.

Mr. Morris was charged with the felony of Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree and the misdemeanors of Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree and Promoting Prison Contraband in the Second Degree.

On Sunday, January 2, 2022, Detectives investigated an incident in the Ulster County Jail where it was reported jail property was intentionally damaged by Mr. Morris, who was incarcerated at the facility on unrelated charges during the time of the incident. It is alleged Mr. Morris damaged a computer monitor after refusing orders from correction officers. During the investigation several containers of fermented fruit and other unknown liquid substances were discovered in Mr. Morris’s cell.

Advertisement

Mr. Morris was charged with the said offenses and remains incarcerated at the Ulster County Jail. He will appear at the City of Kingston Court on a future date and time for the new charges.

Any person(s) charged with an offense or offenses are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.