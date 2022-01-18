Pine Bush man indicted on second-degree murder charge in killing of Shawangunk man

An Ulster County Grand Jury indicted a 26-year-old Pine Bush man on a second-degree murder charge on Thursday in connection with the shooting death of Michael Hankins, 29, of the Town of Shawangunk.

According to the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office, early in the morning on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, Walter Post. Jr. stalked his ex-girlfriend and her home. Authorities said Hankins, an acquaintance, was visiting the ex-girlfriend’s home at the time and Post disabled Hankins’ car.

The DA’s office said Hankins left the premises shortly after 1 a.m. that morning but stopped a short distance away on Vinegar Hill Road in Pine Plains. Authorities said that’s when Hankins was shot several times at close range outside of his car and was located on the side of the road across from his car.

Later that morning, Post confessed to the murder to his mother and others that he killed someone and he surrendered to State Police without incident at 190 DuBois Sreet in Pine Bush, the DA’s Office said.

Authorities said Post was charged with murder and was sent to the Ulster County Jail pending his next court appearance.

Post remains in the Ulster County Jail awaiting arraignment and bail determination in Ulster County Court, the DA’s Office said.

The case is being handled by Chief Assistant Emmanuel Nneji, while Post is being represented by the Ulster County Public Defender’s Office.