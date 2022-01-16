Winter storm forecasted to bring snow, ice and wind to the region

An incoming winter storm is forecasted to bring upwards of 3-7 inches of snow and a tenth an inch of ice accretion along with a potential for sleet and rain and strong winds to the Mid-Hudson Valley from late tonight through Monday evening.

The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a winter weather advisory for valley locations from 10 p.m. this evening to noon Monday and a winter storm warning for high-elevation locations in the Catskills from 10 p.m. tonight to 10 p.m. Monday.

Forecasters said snow will overspread the region from south to north this evening and then turn to mixed precipitation from south to north after midnight through Monday morning. The forecast for Kingston calls for snow before 2 a.m., then a mix of snow and sleet between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. then snow again for a period after that before temperatures rise from a low of 18 to above 32 by a 5 a.m.

The forecast then calls for a messy mix of rain, snow and freezing rain before 11 a.m. then rain between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and a mix of rain and snow again after that. The high is expected to reach 38 and little or no additional ice accumulation and less than a half-inch of additional snow accumulation are expected during the day Monday. But winds are forecasted to gust as high as 32 mph.

The precipitation is expected to completely end around 8 p.m. as a chance for a snow showers with temperatures plunging back down to 18 as cold air rushes back in behind the storm.

Forecasters said snowfall rates of around an inch an hour are possible late tonight into early Monday morning.

