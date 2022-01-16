Ulster County announces second state-run COVID-19 community testing site

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan today announced details on a second state-run COVID-19 community testing site on the campus of SUNY Ulster. Starting Thursday, January 20th, the site will be open to the public Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The announcement comes days after a state-run site on the campus of SUNY New Paltz opened to the public. Both sites have come after the County Executive requested that New York State bolster testing availability and resources in Ulster County.

“I want to thank Governor Hochul and her team for answering our request and activating a second testing site here in Ulster County,” Ryan said. “The sites at SUNY New Paltz and SUNY Ulster will help ensure that our residents have access to critically-needed testing so we can keep our residents healthy, and continue to keep our schools and businesses open safely.”

The SUNY Ulster Community Testing Site at the Senate Gym will be open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents can make an appointment for PCR testing by clicking here.

The New Paltz Community Testing Site at the College Terrace Building will be open Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents can make an appointment by clicking here. This site will maintain capacity for approximately 225 appointments per day and up to 50 walk-ins for PCR testing. For additional information regarding vaccines, boosters, and testing, please visit VaccinateUlster.com.

Last week, Ryan also held two free drive-through at-home test and KN95 mask distribution events at the Ulster County Fairgrounds in New Paltz and at SUNY Ulster.

Additionally, Ryan announced that Ulster County will once again partner with local municipalities for both at-home test kit and mask distribution. Residents are encouraged to contact their municipality for additional details on how to obtain kits or masks. In total, Ulster County will distribute over 12,000 COVID-19 at-home rapid test kits and 46,000 masks in this round of free distribution.