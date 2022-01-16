One car accident in Kerhonkson temporarily closes Route 209

Deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a single vehicle accident in Kerhonkson.

At approximately 4:30 p.m on January 15, 2022, Ulster County Sheriff deputies responded to a single vehicle accident in the vicinity of Dollar General on Route 209 in Kerhonkson. According to deputies at the scene, the passenger vehicle had struck a utility pole, a fence and a valve to an underground propane tank, which caused a significant propane leak. The service company which owns the tank was unable to stop the leak, forcing Kerhonkson and Accord Fire Departments to utilized a nearby hydrant to douse the leak until the tank was empty. As a result, Route 209 had to be closed and traffic was detoured to Clay Hill Road and Sampsonville Road until midnight.

The driver of the vehicle, a 47 year old woman from Staten Island, suffered no injuries as a result of the accident.

Advertisement

The accident remains under investigation and the vehicle remains at the scene until it can be safely removed.