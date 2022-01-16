Making dietary changes at Gardiner Library

The Gardiner Library presents How to Make Lasting Dietary Changes with Dr. Leigh Ettinger on Wednesday, January 19 from 7 to 8 p.m. Dr. Ettinger will share insights into how to make lasting dietary changes based on an understanding of evolution, brain chemistry and goal-setting. Leave with a set of tools to help you plan and stick to a healthier eating pattern.

During Dr. Ettinger’s nearly 17 years as a pediatric nephrologist, he saw more and more of his patients struggling with obesity, and consequently dove into the medical literature to understand this complicated epidemic, becoming a Diplomate of the American Board of Obesity Medicine in 2019. In 2021 he founded the Doctor Herbivore practice.

Register through the online calendar at www.gardinerlibrary.org. The Library is located at 133 Farmers’ Turnpike in Gardiner. For more information call (845) 255-1255 or visit www.gardinerlibrary.org.