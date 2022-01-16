Annual Write for Rights January 23

Amnesty International USA Mid-Hudson is hosting an annual Zoom virtual global Write for Rights event on Sunday, January 23 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Amnesty International holds this annual event throughout the globe. Join in with thousands from around the world to write letters to challenge systemic human rights abuses like torture and gun violence, as well as standing up for women’s rights, LGBTQI+ rights and climate justice. Each letter you write can change a life and together we’re changing lives across the world. Participants are writing on behalf of those whose voices have been silenced by powerful entities. When thousands of people write the same letter, our united voices cannot be ignored.

Zoom with Amnesty International to write ten letters on behalf of human rights defenders and survivors of human rights violations. Cases include US citizen Ciham Ali of Eritrea arrested and missing since 2012, Bernardo Caal Xol of Guatemala imprisoned for defending a sacred river against a hydro-electric plant and Sphere NGO in Ukraine for defending LGBTI rights.

Letters have the power to change lives. Throughout Amnesty International’s 60 years of human rights activism, many people have been freed because of the actions taken by activists like you who participate in Write for Rights. Gather with us on Zoom to write letters together. At home, be prepared with letter-writing paper, envelopes and pens. Join us on Zoom Meeting ID: 84350521650 / Passcode: 745454 or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84350521650?pwd=U3JaTVV4c09yc1I1NXU2OTlZWUVQQT09. Organizers will provide sample letters for you to hand write.

Advertisement

Visit write.amnestyusa.org to read about the ten cases. Check out its Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/975783943362903/. For more information, contact Diana Zuckerman at (845) 389-3779 or email amnestyhudsonvalley@gmail.com.