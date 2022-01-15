Lotus Lantern-Making virtual workshop at Gardiner Library

The Gardiner Library hosts a Lotus Lantern-Making Virtual Workshop on Sunday, January 23 from 4 to 5 p.m. for ages 10+. Learn how to make a lotus flower lantern using a wire frame and colored paper in this step-by-step class with a member of the Korean Spirit and Culture Promotion Project. Watch a short documentary film about Korean culture.

There is a $5 materials fee per kit. Spaces are limited. Register through the online calendar at www.gardinerlibrary.org. Kits are available for pickup at the Library, located at 133 Farmers’ Turnpike. For more information, call (845) 255-1255 or visit www.gardinerlibrary.org.