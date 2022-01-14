The Falcon closes until February 17 as performers cancel booked shows

The Falcon, a popular intimate music venue on U.S. Route 9W in Marlborough, will close until February 17 as it’s faced an onslaught of performers canceling booked shows.

The closure amidst an explosion of COVID-19 cases across the Mid-Hudson Valley, New York State and the U.S. due to the highly-contagious omicron variant.

“After experiencing a long cycle of booking-promotion-cancellation-replacement bookings & promotions, we have made the difficult decision to go dark, until we reopen on Thursday, February 17, with Willa & Co,” the venue announced in an email blast.

COVID-19 cases continue to skyrocket in Ulster County reaching nearly 6,985 active cases as of Thursday the latest day for which data is available according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard. The county reported 363 new cases with a 19.4 percent positivity rate.