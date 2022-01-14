Saugerties man faces just under two years in prison in connection with drug trafficking ring 

A Saugerties man will spend just under two years in prison in connection with his involvement in a drug trafficking organization in Ulster County that authorities broke up in March 2020.

Russell J. Neglia, 26, was sentenced to 21 months in prison and three years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino on Friday.

Neglia will also pay a $15,000 fine and forfeit approximately $19,000 in drug proceeds and two vehicles used for cocaine trafficking, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations said in a press release said.

Authorities said Neglia admitted that between January 2019 and March 2020, he sold at least 1.8 kilograms of cocaine on behalf of the organization as part of a plea agreement.

The U.S. Homeland Security Investigations said its investigators along with the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team executed three search warrants back in March 2020 in Saugerties and Southern Greene County that resulted in the takedown of a cocaine and marijuana trafficking organization and the seizure of over two kilograms of cocaine, 125 pounds of marijuana, $68,000 in drug proceeds, three vehicles used to traffic drugs, and one firearm.

Authorities said Michael A. Manor, 40, was sentenced to 60 months in prison with four years of supervised release. Homeland Security Investigation said Roger W. Hummer II, 39 also pled guilty in connection with the drug ring and faces anywhere from 10 years to life in prison.

The case was handled by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman, Ricky J. Patel; Ricky J. Patel, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), New York; Ulster County Sheriff Juan Figueroa, whose office leads the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team (URGENT); and Ulster County District Attorney David Clegg.