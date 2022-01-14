Discussion with Lesa Cline-Ransome, James Ransome January 16

In celebration of Martin Luther King’s legacy and in anticipation of February’s Black History Month, join the Ashokan Center Catskill Conversations with award-winning children’s author/illustrator team Lesa Cline-Ransome and James Ransome, which will take place on January 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. on Zoom. Their stunning and poignant books explore the impact of the Great Migration, the Harlem Renaissance, Jim Crow laws and more through intimate childhood portraits of notable American figures.

Parents, educators and readers of all ages are invited to delve into these illuminated landscapes of American history. Find books to read at home or with your class that help foster empathy and understanding. Many of these stories involve young people migrating and landing in an unfamiliar place, carrying the distinct food, culture and music from their home.

Register for this virtual presentation and question-and-answer session at www.ashokancenter.org/events.