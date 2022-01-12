Don’t delay seeking care, WMCHealth urges 

Westchester Medical Center Health Network’s northern division operates Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, HealthAlliance Hospital’s Broadway and Mary’s Avenue campuses in Kingston, and Margaretville Hospital. WMC issued this statement when asked about the current status of hospitalizations in its area hospitals.

“Like elsewhere in New York State and around the country, WMCHealth hospitals have seen an increase in patients with Covid-19 infection,” WMCHealth said. “Current staffing levels at WMCHealth hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and provider practices are appropriate, and our workforce continues to provide care in safe and comfortable environments.”

WMC Health officials said community members should not delay seeking care if they have Covid symptoms or another illness or injury. WMC Health is offering testing services at WMCHealth Physicians at 28 Grand Street in Kingston and at 241 North Road in Poughkeepsie. Community members can schedule appointments for both locations by calling 914-202-4530.