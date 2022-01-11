Seeing in Three Dimensions: Sculptors of Historic Woodstock Art Colony

Two upcoming lectures by art historian Dr. Bruce Weber will be presented on YouTube by the Woodstock Artists Association & Museum and Green Kill.

“The Modern Wave, Part 2,” which covers the key sculptors Paul Fiene, Gaston Lachaise, Alexander Archipenko, Lu Duble, Isamu Noguchi and Carl Walters, will be livestreamed from Green Kill on January 12 at 7 p.m. on YouTube. To watch, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/the-modern-wave-part-2-january-12-7-pm-livestream-tickets-218749655107?aff=efbneb.

“The Direct Carvers of the Historic Woodstock Art Colony” will be livestreamed on February 9 at 7 p.m. “The Direct Carvers” focuses on the group of direct carvers who worked in the area from the 1920s onward, and were inspired by the example of John B. Flannagan. This group included Flannagan, Eugenie Gershoy, Hannah Small, Raoul Hague and Harvey Fite. To watch, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/the-direct-carvers-of-the-historic-woodstock-art-colony-february-9-7-pm-tickets-218762724197.

Weber received his PhD in Art History at the Graduate School of the City University of New York. A leading scholar of American art of the past two centuries, Dr. Weber has served as a curator at several museums, including the Museum of the City of New York and as the director of research and exhibitions at a leading New York gallery. He has published widely and curated numerous exhibitions. For the past few years, he has been researching, lecturing, writing and curating on the historic Woodstock art colony. Last autumn he initiated the blog Learning Woodstock Art Colony.