Assault charges against Sawyer

A Saugerties man was arrested on misdemeanor assault charges on January 4. Police say that the victim was thrown to the ground and choked during a domestic dispute. After an investigation, Saugerties police said that they arrested James Robert Orr, 36, and charged him with assault, unlawful imprisonment and criminal obstruction of breathing, all misdemeanors.

Authorities said that Orr became aggressive during the course of a verbal argument, prevented the victim from leaving the residence and then threw the victim to the floor. Police said that he then placed his hand around the victim’s neck and began choking, compromising the victim’s ability to breathe. Orr additionally slapped the victim in the face several times, said the police.

Orr was released with an appearance ticket for Saugerties Town Court upon the issuance of an order of protection on behalf of the victim.