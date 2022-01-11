Ashokan Center awarded Ulster Savings grant

The Ulster Savings Charitable Foundation has awarded $2,500 to the Ashokan Center to support education for children from underserved schools. Ashokan offers both day and residential programs for students to experience nature and learn by exploration, inquiry and discovery. Students conduct science experiments, learn about the history of the region and gain real understanding about how watershed functions are essential to life.

Ashokan’s hands-on education has provided a national model for enhanced learning since 1967. Through Ashokan’s programs, students are immersed in nature, experiencing true transformation as they build skills and find capabilities they had never imagined.

The Ulster Savings Charitable Foundation’s support will allow the Ashokan Center to reach out to schools in lower-income communities and offer them the chance for an extraordinary educational experience, expanding opportunity where it is needed most.